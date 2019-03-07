Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today Keon Stewart made an appearance in Jackson City Court.

While Stewart’s time in court was brief, his attorney did announce that Stewart’s case would be waived to the grand jury.

We first reported on Keon Stewart last October, after he allegedly murdered Amanda Northern.

Stewart was arrested in Chattanooga after a standoff with police.

We will continue to update you on Stewart and his case as information becomes available.