Man accused of killing his mother appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Mister James is charged with first-degree murder,” said Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson.

According to court documents, Jackson police responded to a shooting on Highview Street around 6:00 Tuesday night.

“Officers arrived and located the victim, Ermateen James, unresponsive, on the floor,” Anderson said.

James was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Court documents say there are several witnesses to the shooting.

“Witnesses advised the victim got into an argument with her adult son, Antonio James, and told him to leave the residence,” Anderson said.

Court documents say Ermateen James told her son to leave the house on the 200 block of Highview Street.

Investigators say Antonio James was standing in the front door when his mom brought him a duffel bag.

“Antonio stated ‘if you throw my stuff out there I’m going to shoot you’… Witnesses say Antonio pointed a handgun at his mother and shot her once in the head,” Anderson said.

James was arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Tomlin Street.

Court documents say multiple witnesses at the scene identified him as the suspect.

Antonio James is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex without bond. James is scheduled to return to court March 21.