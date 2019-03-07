Mugshots : Madison County : 03/06/19 – 03/07/19 March 7, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Charles Cobb Jr. Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Cortez Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Jalyn Brooks Assault, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Ladaytrick Allen Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Lamar Mills Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Laquatia Rogers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Priscilla Willis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Raina Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Ronnie Lee Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Timothy Clark Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Whitney Phillips Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/06/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/07/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore