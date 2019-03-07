Showers and Thunderstorms Possible to End the Week

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Wednesday, March 7th

Clouds came in quickly this morning to West Tennessee preventing us from getting as warm as we expected to be today, but we’ve stay rain-free so far! Showers will show up soon and remain scattered into the end of the week, taking breaks from time-to-time, with thunderstorms possible tomorrow and Saturday.

TONIGHT

Showers will gradually return to West Tennessee overnight with light rain at first that could become more steady on Friday morning. It’ll be much warmer tonight with cloudy skies overhead and light winds from the south. Temperatures are forecast to only drop to the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with rain becoming less likely later this evening and overnight. Any thunderstorms that develop on Friday are not likely to become strong or severe. Temperatures will gradually warm up to near-60°F later on in the day with warmer air continuing to come into the area overnight Friday into Saturday. We’re looking at a chance for strong thunderstorms Saturday morning and afternoon so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

