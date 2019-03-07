Showers Will Develop Late Tonight

Weather Update 12: 34 AM, Thursday, March 7 —

Clouds quickly took over this morning. They have ultimately slowed the temperature climb, but not completely stop it so far. temps are in the lower 40s for much of the region as of Midday. Winds have shifted to the south and east, which will continue pushing warmer air into the region. That said however, we’ll still struggle to make it to 50 degrees today, at least in widespread fashion. As the moisture channel deepens with time. We’ll continue t see the deck of clouds thicken up and eventually produce light rain by this evening.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com