Son charged in his mother’s death held without bond

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s shooting death Tuesday night in east Jackson appeared in court Thursday.

Antonio James, 37, is accused of fatally shooting his mother around 6 p.m. Tuesday in her Highview Street home.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Highview Street and found 52-year-old Ermateen James unresponsive inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents say Ermateen James and her son, Antonio James, had an argument and Ermateen told her son to leave the house.

Witnesses told investigators that Ermateen James took her son a duffel bag to the front door where he was standing, and James told his mother, “If you throw my stuff out there, I’m going to shoot you,” according to court documents.

Court documents say Antonio James then aimed a handgun at his mother and shot her in the head.

Antonio James then ran from the home, according to court documents.

Jackson police confirmed Wednesday that James was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Tomlin Street.

James was arraigned Thursday morning in Jackson City Court on one count of first-degree murder. He is currently held without bond in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.