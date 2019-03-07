Tennessee bill would create new, cheaper concealed carry handgun permit
NASHVILLE — A Tennessee bill filed by Republican state Rep. Andy Holt would change the state’s handgun permit laws.
The primary change the proposed law would bring is a separate option for a concealed-only handgun carry permit. This option would be less expensive and require less training.
The state’s current carry permit would remain an option but would become an “enhanced handgun carry permit.”
