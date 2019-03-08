Arctic Cat recall information

Arctic Cat is recalling several off-highway utility vehicles.

All 2018 Rustler and Stampede vehicles are being recalled due to a crash hazard. The lower front suspension on the vehicles can reportedly fail.

Arctic Cat has received four reports of the suspension arm failing, though no injuries or crashes have been reported.

Arctic Cat’s 2019 Havoc utility vehicle is also being recalled. The fuel can reportedly leak from the fuel line, posing a fire hazard in these vehicles.

If you have one of these vehicles, you should stop using it immediately and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair.

You can contact Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the Arctic Cat website for more information.