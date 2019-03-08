Country music singer Darryl Worley provides relief to West TN flood victims

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A native Tennessean country singer is helping flooding victims.

Darryl Worley and his foundation visited Savannah this afternoon.

For the next week, he is going door-to-door seeing what supplies families need.

Worley says he plans to match dollar for dollar of up to $50,000 for anyone that wants to donate.

“This is a significant issue, and people are really, really struggling here, so we are just doing everything that we possibly can to help bring relief to that,” Worley said.

Worley was born in Memphis and grew up in Pyburn, Tennessee.