Early morning fire destroys 2 houses in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An early morning fire destroyed two houses Friday after starting in one home and spreading to another.

The fire took place on East Deaderick Street near the intersection with Whitehall Street in east Jackson. No injuries were reported.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, the blaze started in one home before spreading to the other.

The residents in the home where the fire started were able to escape, and the second house was vacant, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.