Humboldt Fire Dept. provides free smoke detectors

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local fire department is helping people get access to a life-saving device.

“Back a few years ago, we got to having so many deaths in the state of Tennessee that the state decided we need to do something about it, so they got a grant and we started this smoke detector program,” Assistant Chief Leroy Kail of the Humboldt Fire Department.

While the program isn’t new to Humboldt, firefighters want to remind residents that smoke alarms do save lives.

“Well, the main thing is a smoke detector will give you a little more time to get out. These days things burn quicker than they used to, and so the quicker you can get out the better you are,” Kail said.

Assistant Chief Kail says there’s no excuse to not have one of these in your home, because not only is it free, it can save your life.

“Smoke is the most deadly part of it most of the time, and so smoke detectors give you ample time to get out,” Kail said.

If you’re unsure if your smoke detector needs replacing, there’s a simple way to be sure.

“You got a test button on it. All you gotta do is look at it and push the test button, and it will go off,” Kail said. “If it starts beeping sometimes, sometimes that will tell you you’ve got a low battery on it and the battery needs to be changed, and if it’s one of these we’re putting out, just call us and we’ll come out and replace it.”

Getting a smoke alarm installed in your home is simple, just call the fire department and they’ll come and install it for free.

If you live in Humboldt and need a smoke alarm installed, call the fire department at (731) 784-2654.

If you don’t live in Humboldt but still need a smoke alarm, call your local fire department for more information.