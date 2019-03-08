Motivational speaker mentors and encourages young girls

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local elementary school had a special guest today.

Motivational speaker Cameo Bobo started “We Are FAWM” in 2015.

FAWM, also known as ‘Fearfully And Wonderfully Made,’ is a mentoring program for young girls.

Bobo is a graduate of Jackson Central-Merry High School. She says it was wonderful to be able to come back to her hometown to speak at Lincoln Elementary.

Bobo told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what inspired her to start the mentoring program.

“I grew up as the only daughter. I wasn’t the only child but the only daughter, and I always wanted to have a big sister to give me advice and to kind of talk about different things I wasn’t comfortable taking to my parents about,” Bobo said.

Bobo says she is determined to support tween girls as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence.

You can find “We Are FAWM” on all social media outlets, as well as virtual mentoring on YouTube.