Mugshots : Madison County : 03/07/19 – 03/08/19

1/10 Gregory Gower Failure to appear

2/10 Derio Holloway Violation of community corrections

3/10 Alexander Walker Violation of community corrections

4/10 Joseph Carter Shoplifting



5/10 Mark Jones Shoplifting

6/10 Meyaka Long Aggravated assault

7/10 Quanteous Anderson Violation of community corrections

8/10 Reynaldo Martinez Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/10 Samuel Easley Theft under $999

10/10 Shakina Pruitt Driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.