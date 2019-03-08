Mugshots : Madison County : 03/07/19 – 03/08/19 March 8, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Gregory Gower Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Derio Holloway Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Alexander Walker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Joseph Carter Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Mark Jones Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Meyaka Long Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Quanteous Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Reynaldo Martinez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Samuel Easley Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Shakina Pruitt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore