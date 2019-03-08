Showers And Storms Ahead For The Weekend

Weather Update – 6:25 a.m. – Friday, March 8th

Radar is showing rainfall across most of West Tennessee today but the dry air is preventing many of those showers from becoming more than just some spotty light rain. These showers will continue today and remain scattered into the end of the week, with strong thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

TODAY

Starting off in the lower 40’s with patchy showers and fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible off-and-on today. Any thunderstorms that develop on today are not likely to become strong or severe. Temperatures will gradually warm up to the upper 50s later on in the day with warmer air continuing to come into the area overnight Friday into Saturday.

We’re looking at a chance for strong thunderstorms Saturday morning and afternoon so stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest timeline of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/Meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com