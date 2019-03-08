Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Stacy Gray

UNION CITY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is science teacher Stacy Gray from Lake Road Elementary. She’s been a teacher for 21 years.

Science was always Gray’s favorite subject in school.

“I did some tutoring and worked in an after-school program, and that’s what inspired my desire to go to teaching,” Gray said.

She says she enjoys the fact that science is very hands-on.

“I try to use as much as possible technology, videos,” Gray said.

She wants more students interested in that field, especially young women.

“There’s not a lot of females that are in the STEM careers, so STEM is very important. Trying to bring in young ladies into STEM is a hard one,” Gray said.

Gray will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

