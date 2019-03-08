UPDATE: Haywood Co. sexual assault suspect now in custody

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted on a sexual assault charge in Haywood County has been taken into custody in Fayette County.

Travis Jones, 37, was wanted in Haywood County on charges of sexual assault by an authority figure, aggravated assault, and violation of an order of protection.

Jones is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also wanted in Fayette County, where he was taken into custody.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Jones is also being held in Fayette County on the Haywood County charges.