Dozens gather for an annual community summit

JACKSON, Tenn. – Weekends typically aren’t for school but dozens gathered at Lincoln Elementary School Saturday morning to take classes.

Organizers say this is their third annual community summit which is a development workshop helping people of all ages reach their goals.

People could learn how to repair their credit and how to sign up for college.

The event invited several vendors like Outback Steakhouse, Kroger, and more.

“We are very excited about that. we actually, this is growing. This is our third year. So its expanded and we have several more that are here to join us today and we are very excited about that and we hope that the community is excited as well,” said Tanjinikia Tyson, event coordinator.

Organizers say they are already making plans for next year’s event.