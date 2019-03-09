Gibson County Carl Perkins Center holds fundraiser

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A special event was held for the 21st anniversary of the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Saturday night’s events included something for everybody: a dinner, auctions, and band performance from No Time Flatt.

“Probably the silent auction, I’ve already signed up for a lot of good things. They have a lot of good things tonight,” said attendee Cindy Flowers.

“Our live auction, that’s the big thing on tap for tonight. Got some great live auction items and we’re looking forward to a good time,” said Director of the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center, Bette Jewell.

As part of the entertainment, students from the Milan High School theater program performed songs from their production of Mary Poppins.

“One of our famous ones, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Anything Can Happen If You Let It, and just songs like that,” mentioned theater member Ingram Lickliter.

Jewell spoke about how important the community has been.

“The community is the center. The center goes forward as the community sees the need and says, “You know what, we want to help. Because we can prevent child abuse.”

Saturday night’s events raised thousands of dollars. For attendees, every penny is worth it.

“There’s no foundation for them when they get abused, and I feel like the Carl Perkins Center gives them that foundation…like a new home,” said theater member Julian Sanders.

Jewell concluded with her personal testimony of the center’s work.

“Folks come into our center…most of the time, it’s as bad as it gets. But from that moment on, healing starts, and we get to walk with children and families and walk through that healing process with them.”