Tornado Watch Issued for All of West Tennessee until 5 p.m.

Weather Update – 12:30 p.m. – Saturday, March 9th

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for all 21 counties of West Tennessee. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms through most of the Mid-South today. Those in this area should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

We’re looking at a chance for strong thunderstorms in West Tennessee today with an initial round of stormy weather coming through in the morning and early afternoon.

This round could produce isolated instances of large hail and damaging winds. A second round will develop along the cold front in the afternoon and early evening.

If there’s enough energy in the atmosphere still left, some thunderstorms within that second round may begin to rotate with a potential for a tornado, especially near the Mississippi River. Strong winds will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening without any thunderstorms present as well. The strongest gusts could end up with speeds between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

