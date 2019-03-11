Another Mild Day Ahead Of Some Soaking Rains

Weather Update: 10:35 PM Monday, March 11 —

Skies will alternate between partly cloudy and clear at times overnight with a mix of clouds and sunshine at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Expect morning lows around 42 degrees, so you may want to carry a jacket for the morning. Clouds will increase late morning into the afternoon with a slight chance of a passing shower in the afternoon and evening, chance of rain around 20%.

Meteorologist Moe Shamell will be in with the latest on some heavy rain that will approach mid week. Be sure and check in with us ahead as some storms late Wednesday could be strong with cloud to ground lightning, flooding, and the possibility of damaging wind gusts.

