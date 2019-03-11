Demetra Scott Perkins

Demetra Scott Perkins, 80, of McKenzie, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; to whom she was married for 56 years; a daughter, Dee Ann Perkins-Motheral and a granddaughter, Drew Culbreath, both of Memphis, TN; five nieces, Gail Murray of Ormand Beach, FL; Kathy Colley of Hollysprings, NC; Linda Reeves of Medina, TN; Teresa Motsay of Spencerport, NY; and Carol Hunt of Jackson, TN; and one nephew, Kevin Scott of Milan, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Autry Scott and two brothers Harold and James Scott.

Demetra was born on May 15, 1938 in Gibson, TN.

She graduated from Gibson High School, Bethel University, obtained a Master’s degree from Murray State University and did additional graduate work in reading at the University of Kentucky.

Her first teaching job was at Cannon Elementary in Carroll County where she was also the girls’ basketball coach. She then taught at McKenzie Elementary for a total teaching career of 34 years. In addition, she also taught at Bethel and Union University.

Demetra was very active in the McKenzie Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was joined by Mary Sue Morrow as being the first women ever elected as an elder in the church.

She was always a strong supporter of Bethel athletics, where she was recently inducted into the Bethel Sports Hall of Fame (contributor).

Her four priorities in life were God, family, helping others, and friends.

She left a legacy of a caring life well lived.

She was a spiritual warrior!

Her funeral service will be Sunday March 10, 2019 at the McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 4:30 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Her committal service will be 11:00 am on Monday March 11, 2019 at the Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Gibson, Tennessee.