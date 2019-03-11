Funeral Services for Ermateen Charmine James, age 52, will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery on Adair Road.

Ms. James died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. James will begin on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. James will lie-in-state on Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019 at Mercer brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.