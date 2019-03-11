Lane headed to first ever Division II national tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — This postseason has been a memorable one for the Lane College Lady Dragons.

The women’s team finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-17, but then they began to click at the right time in the SIAC tournament, winning 4 straight games leading to Lane’s first ever conference title.

To add on even more to the history books, Lane enters their first ever appearance in the Division II national tournament as the eight seed in the South Regional.

The Lady Dragons will take on the region’s number one seed and tournament host, Florida Southern, on Friday at 4:00.