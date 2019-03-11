Man charged in theft of guns from Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the theft of dozens of guns.

Scottie Owens, 37, of Carroll County has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000 in connection with the theft.

Owens is accused of stealing more than 40 guns from a home on Tumbling Creek Road in Weakley County.

According the authorities, nine of the stolen guns have been recovered.

Owens has been released on a $25,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation.