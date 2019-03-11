Mina Sue McClain

Mina Sue McClain, age 87 of Milan, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She had been a resident at NHC Healthcare due to a long term illness.

Mrs. McClain was born in Gibson, TN on January 16, 1932 to the late Robert Pete Walker and Minnie Pearl Certain Walker. She was a retired employee of the Milan Arsenal, and a wonderfully devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed hobbies including traveling, shopping, sewing, decorating and playing cards with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Paul McClain and their beloved special needs daughter Rita Kay McClain, a sister Kathleen Hart, one brother James David Walker, two nieces Teresa Gail McLemore and Jeanice Walker and a nephew Danny Washburn.

Surviving is a sister Charlene Swafford, nephews Larry Joe Hart and Dennis Lynn Walker, six nieces Kim Granger, Christie Henderson, Lisa Swafford, Trina Ryan, Sandra Jean Romano and Diane Rinks and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday from 12 – 2 pm at the funeral home.