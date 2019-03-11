Mugshots : Madison County : 03/08/19 – 03/11/19 March 11, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/67Lisa Womack Simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 2/67Amy Pruett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/67Andy Redmond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/67April Woods Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/67Ashley Thompson Shoplifting, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/67Blaise Henry Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/67Charles Darby Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/67Charles Simpson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/67Chasitity Woods Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/67Clarence Spinks DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide 11/67Darrec Anderson Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 12/67Deon Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license 13/67Derek Steed Violation of order of protection 14/67Devonte Wilkes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 15/67Donald Hudson Schedule II drug violations 16/67Eric Cagle Violation of community corrections 17/67Evita Sanders Failure to appear 18/67Fred Simmons Schedule II drug violations 19/67Gershia Yarbrough Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 20/67Horatio Harrison Violation of probation, failure to comply, failure to appear 21/67Jacob Smith Theft over $1,000 22/67Jarrian Drake Simple possession/casual exchange, contributing to delinquency of a child 23/67Jason Sebree Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 24/67Jaunice Fisher Failure to appear, violation of probation 25/67Javion Mayo Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to delinquency of a child, resisting stop/arrest 26/67Jay Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license 27/67Jeremy Truett Driving on revoked/suspended license 28/67Jerome Poulon Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 29/67Jerry Nesby Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear 30/67Joshua Lewis Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations 31/67Justin Bruce Failure to appear 32/67Kaivonna Williamson Failure to appear 33/67Keith Ross Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest 34/67Kevin Callaway Violation of probation 35/67Kishan Patel Reckless driving 36/67Kody Gray Simple domestic assault 37/67Kylan Steward Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 38/67Lapheal Johnson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 39/67Laquintae Dunigan Failure to appear 40/67Larry Weaver Sexual battery 41/67Lartheree Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license 42/67Lateesha Matthews Simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance 43/67Laura Bridges Shoplifting 44/67Mac Mangrum DUI, violation of implied consent law 45/67Malcolm Hunter DUI 46/67Marrikus Nesby Violation of probation 47/67Mary Powell DUI 48/67Matess Phinnessee Driving on revoked/suspended license 49/67Matt Evans DUI 50/67Micaela Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license 51/67Clinton Mobley Violation of probation 52/67Phillip Ward Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 53/67Phyllistyne Hillard Shoplifting, vandalism 54/67Quentin Taylor Aggravated assault, fugitive-hold for other agency 55/67Quincy Pollard Aggravated assault 56/67Richard Bowen Vandalism 57/67Ricky Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license 58/67Sebrena Blayde Failure to appear 59/67Sheila Hardin Violation of probation 60/67Sonia Bell Driving on revoked/suspended license 61/67Stacy Swain Failure to appear 62/67Terry Lake Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange 63/67Thomas Hayes Simple domestic assault 64/67Tyler Fuller Schedule VI drug violations, open container law 65/67Wade Baldwin Disorderly conduct 66/67William Alexander DUI 67/67Willie Brown Contraband in penal institution, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. 