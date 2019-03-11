Mugshots : Madison County : 03/08/19 – 03/11/19

1/67 Lisa Womack Simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

2/67 Amy Pruett Violation of probation

3/67 Andy Redmond Failure to appear

4/67 April Woods Aggravated domestic assault



5/67 Ashley Thompson Shoplifting, schedule IV drug violations

6/67 Blaise Henry Shoplifting

7/67 Charles Darby Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/67 Charles Simpson Simple domestic assault



9/67 Chasitity Woods Simple domestic assault

10/67 Clarence Spinks DUI, violation of implied consent law

11/67 Darrec Anderson Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/67 Deon Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/67 Derek Steed Violation of order of protection

14/67 Devonte Wilkes Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/67 Donald Hudson Schedule II drug violations

16/67 Eric Cagle Violation of community corrections



17/67 Evita Sanders Failure to appear

18/67 Fred Simmons Schedule II drug violations

19/67 Gershia Yarbrough Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/67 Horatio Harrison Violation of probation, failure to comply, failure to appear



21/67 Jacob Smith Theft over $1,000

22/67 Jarrian Drake Simple possession/casual exchange, contributing to delinquency of a child

23/67 Jason Sebree Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/67 Jaunice Fisher Failure to appear, violation of probation



25/67 Javion Mayo Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to delinquency of a child, resisting stop/arrest

26/67 Jay Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/67 Jeremy Truett Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/67 Jerome Poulon Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/67 Jerry Nesby Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

30/67 Joshua Lewis Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations

31/67 Justin Bruce Failure to appear

32/67 Kaivonna Williamson Failure to appear



33/67 Keith Ross Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

34/67 Kevin Callaway Violation of probation

35/67 Kishan Patel Reckless driving

36/67 Kody Gray Simple domestic assault



37/67 Kylan Steward Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/67 Lapheal Johnson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/67 Laquintae Dunigan Failure to appear

40/67 Larry Weaver Sexual battery



41/67 Lartheree Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/67 Lateesha Matthews Simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

43/67 Laura Bridges Shoplifting

44/67 Mac Mangrum DUI, violation of implied consent law



45/67 Malcolm Hunter DUI

46/67 Marrikus Nesby Violation of probation

47/67 Mary Powell DUI

48/67 Matess Phinnessee Driving on revoked/suspended license



49/67 Matt Evans DUI

50/67 Micaela Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license

51/67 Clinton Mobley Violation of probation

52/67 Phillip Ward Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



53/67 Phyllistyne Hillard Shoplifting, vandalism

54/67 Quentin Taylor Aggravated assault, fugitive-hold for other agency

55/67 Quincy Pollard Aggravated assault

56/67 Richard Bowen Vandalism



57/67 Ricky Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license

58/67 Sebrena Blayde Failure to appear

59/67 Sheila Hardin Violation of probation

60/67 Sonia Bell Driving on revoked/suspended license



61/67 Stacy Swain Failure to appear

62/67 Terry Lake Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

63/67 Thomas Hayes Simple domestic assault

64/67 Tyler Fuller Schedule VI drug violations, open container law



65/67 Wade Baldwin Disorderly conduct

66/67 William Alexander DUI

67/67 Willie Brown Contraband in penal institution, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia







































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.