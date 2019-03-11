Showers End Through Early Afternoon

Weather Update: 9:25 A Monday, March 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, scattered showers continue this morning mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor. A weak boundary will continue dropping south as a broad upper trough translates from the Upper Great Lakes to the New England. On the tail of the trough is an area of high pressure. There is some question marks as to how much dry air arrives and when, but I think we’ll see some sunshine by mid to late afternoon, especially north of I-40. This may allow temps to climb through to the upper 50s, possibly 60 depending on the timing.

Tonight: There should be some degree of clearing ongoing early evening. That along with the area of continental polar air mass nearby will allow temps to fall into the low 40s, maybe even a few areas dropping into the upper 30s.

Storm Team Meteorologist Moe Shamell

Moe Shamell

