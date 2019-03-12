Cloudy With A Few Light Showers After Noon

Weather Update: 8:00 AM, Tuesday March 12 —

We start this Tuesday on a chilly note with temperatures generally in the lower 40s this morning. Clouds are already increasing and thickening up. Unfortunately that means there wont be much if any sun today. However, with the main upper level flow changing from the south and heights already responding to the new system developing in the Plains, it will be warmer overall today. There is a slug of moisture on the nose of the increasing moisture aloft that has produced showers across the eat Plains into Arkansas, this area will pass at least partially through West Tennessee. This will produce a few light showers mainly this afternoon. Host short-term guidance don’t produce widespread precipitation, and it should remain light where it does rain.

Tonight:

Much warmer overall as lows will be in the middle to lower 50s winds will start to pick up between 5-10 mph out of the SE and become windier with time by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow:

Wednesday itself still looks like a spring-Like day with temperatures rapidly climbing through the 60s to around the middle 70s in the afternoon. It will be quite windy with winds between 15-25 mph and gust around 40 mph. The chance of rain rapidly increases towards evening, and continues overnight as a large area of heavy rain and storms moves east overnight into Thursday morning. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially if most of Wednesday afternoon is sunny, which has been suggest by some models.

