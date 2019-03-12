Cold Front Coming Through Wednesday Night into Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, March 12th

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 13 counties in West Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. This includes Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley counties. Southerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are possible. Drivers of high-profile vehicles may experience difficulty.

Skies have been mixed with sun and clouds today but only a few showers are showing up on radar in the area. Warmer weather is probably something you’ve been looking forward to a lot this month in West Tennessee. As of yesterday, the first ⅓ of March had been the 7th coldest on record with an average temperature of 39.9°F. How do highs in the 70s sound?

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to see a slight chance for rain overnight under cloudier skies with temperatures only dropping to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. Rain is a lot more likely tomorrow night with gusty winds.

Winds from the south will gradually become stronger tomorrow at 10 to 20 miles per hour. High temperatures are forecast for the lower 70s tomorrow. There’s only a slight chance for rain during the daylight hours but wet weather is a lot more likely tomorrow night with even stronger winds. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com