Fans send off Humboldt boys to state tournament

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — In the city of Humboldt, basketball is a way of life. Today, the Humboldt faithful gathered today to send off the Vikings back to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

All eyes have been on the Vikings this season, as they’ve been one of the best teams consistently in the entire state. Humboldt enter this year’s tournament with a 28-3 overall record, also coming in as Region 7 A champions.

Humboldt will begin their journey for a state title on Thursday night at 6:00 against Fayetteville.