Honda airbag recall information

Honda is recalling over a million vehicles due to an airbag issue. The recall covers certain Honda and Acura models largely in the U.S. and Canada.

Honda is recalling 1.2 million of its vehicles from 2001 to 2016 model years. The recall is due to the vehicles being equipped with the Takata airbags that can explode, sending shrapnel flying.

At least 23 people have been killed by the airbags so far and hundreds more injured.

The airbags in this recall were changed to fix the problem, but there has now been a defect found in them as well, causing the same dangerous effect.

Honda has announced it will notify owners and offer free loaner cars while vehicles are being repaired.

Included are the 2001 to 2007 and 2009 Honda Accord, the 2001 to 2005 Civic, the 2002 to 2007 and 2010 and 2011 CR-V, the 2003 to 2011 Element, the 2007 Fit, the 2002 to 2004 Odyssey, the 2003 to 2008 Pilot, and the 2006 to 2014 Ridgeline pickup.

Also included are certain 2003 Acura 3.2 CL cars, as well as the 2013 to 2016 ILX, the 2003 to 2006 MDX, the 2007 to 2016 RDX, the 2002 to 2003 3.2 TL, the 2004 to 2006 and 2009 to 2014 TL, and the 2010 to 2013 ZDX.

You can find more information at hondaairbaginfo.com.