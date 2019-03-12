Jackson residents celebrate National Pancake Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — It only takes a short stack of pancakes to draw a large crowd at one local restaurant.

Tuesday, March 12, is National Pancake Day, and customers took part at IHOP.

“You’ve got to get a perfect little stack, put a little butter on it, some strawberry syrup,” Jason Womack Jr. said.

“I just like them simple, but with butter and syrup. You got to have both of those,” Chloe Jenkins said.

Dixie Byrd likes them sweet. “My favorite pancakes has chocolate chips on top, and that’s how I got mine today,” she said.

It’s the perfect day to enjoy pancakes.

“I love pancakes, so this is one of my favorite days,” Jack Riley said.

“Oh, awesome. The only thing I’d wake up at 7 for, especially on a Tuesday,” Jenkins said.

It was a full house at IHOP as people celebrated.

“You’d be surprised at how many people love pancakes. Even people who love waffles come in to get some free pancakes,” IHOP employee Niquolas Springer said.

Free pancakes are great, and IHOP is asking that you make them even better by donating what you would have spent on them to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

“Everybody loves the kids. They’re the next generation, they’re our future, and it’s important that we support anything that they do,” Springer said.

The customers agree.

“It’s a great cause as well, so even better,” Riley said.

“We’re nursing students, so that’s something we really care about too,” Jenkins said.

The deal ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.