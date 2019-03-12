Michael Laurin Strickland, age 70, of Stanton, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was the owner of KoKo Grocery for 10 years and worked for 23 years at Lasco Fittings of Brownsville. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Entombment to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation for the Strickland family will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Eric Laurin and Jettie West Strickland; one granddaughter: Brittany McCuan; and one grandson: James Miller Baggett.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Beverly Diane Norwood Strickland of Stanton, TN; two sons: Larry Wayne McCuan of Dancyville, TN and Allen D. Baggett of Stanton, TN; two daughters: Laura Kellum (Roy) of Brownsville, TN and Tammy Routledge of Stanton, TN; one sister: Jean Strickland Halsey (John) of Campbellsville, KY; nine grandchildren and leaves a legacy of six great-grandchildren. He also leaves his beloved dog, Auggie.