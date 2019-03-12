Mr. Linder Earl “Pete” New, age 69, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. New will be conducted on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. John Ed Watkins officiating. Services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Homer and Vera Pearl Bernice Whitehead New; one son: Wesley New; one brother: Derward New; one grandson: Hunter Hughes; and two sisters: Sally Sisco and Loretta Landreth.

Mr. New is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Hughes (Billy) of Whiteville, TN and Leslie McClendon (Donnie) of Williston, TN; one sister: Jackie Alexander (Billy) of Vardamin, MS; ten grandchildren: Michael Hughes (Caitlin), Megan New, Stephen New, Kaci Jennings (Cody), Travis Hughes, Amy New, Chelsea Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Clara McClendon and Jesse McClendon; and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren: Abbie Hughes, Hunter Mills, Stella New and Ellie Hughes.