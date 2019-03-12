Police seek man in connection with north Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man after a Tuesday morning shooting leaves another man injured in north Jackson.

Paul Lee, 31, of Jackson is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on Moss Drive in north Jackson, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

A 31-year-old Jackson man suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition, the release says.

Police say the incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between the men.

Police describe Lee as being six feet three inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Lee’s whereabouts is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).