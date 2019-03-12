TN Dept. of Revenue starts new tax prep program for business owners

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Revenue held its first tax preparation workshop for business owners Tuesday at the Dyer County Clerk’s Office.

“Gov. Lee wishes to go out and have various departments and state government interact with our rural communities to provide them with any assistance they may need,” said Billy Trout, manager of tax education for the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The goal of the new initiative is to increase outreach in rural Tennessee.

“We’re assisting our TN business taxpayers with various taxes like sales tax, business tax, and any other taxes that they have to file with our department,” Trout said.

The workshops are free and open to all business owners in the area.

Jessica Sanders, office manager for a restaurant equipment service in Dyersburg, is one of the attendees of the workshop.

“Billy definitely educated me on the sales and use and business taxes. It’s definitely going to be a help in the future,” Sanders said.

“We’re very glad to be able to go out into the community, to be able to go out and assist our business owners,” Trout said.

“It was a great opportunity to come and learn new things maybe that I didn’t already know or hadn’t come across yet,” Sanders said.

The next tax workshop for business owners is scheduled for March 14 in McNairy County.