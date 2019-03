USJ’s Howell signs with Memphis to continue baseball career

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ catcher Taylor Howell signed to continue his baseball career with the University of Memphis this morning.

Howell received many honors last year for the Bruins, including being recognized as an All-District, All-Region, and All-State member. He also finished the year with a batting average of .434, bringing in 44 runs in the process.

Howell will report to campus for workouts for the upcoming season in July.