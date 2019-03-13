Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Monday burglaries

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two early morning burglaries at businesses on Highway 70.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect entered the Moose Lodge, at 2219 Highway 70 West, and the Firehouse Bar, at 3302 Highway 70 West, through the front doors of the businesses.

Investigators say money was stolen from vending machines and pool tables.

Investigators have released images from surveillance video from the Moose Lodge and are seeking additional information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).