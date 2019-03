High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Scores (Mar. 13)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA boys state basketball tournament from March 13, 2019:

CLASS AA:

East Nashville 78 / Howard 75

Knoxville Fulton 44 / Mitchell 41 (OT)

Wooddale 79 / Austin East 61

Brainerd 76 / Pearl Cohn 73

CLASS AAA:

Whitehaven 60 / Sevier County 24

Bearden 76 / Franklin 46