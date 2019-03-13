HP battery recall information

HP is recalling batteries for some of its notebooks. Thousands of lithium-ion batteries are being recalled.

The batteries for several of HP’s notebook computers and mobile workstations can reportedly overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The batteries were sold with several computers and as replacement batteries.

HP has received eight new reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including one report of minor injury and two reports of property damage.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series), HPx360 (310 G2), HP Pavilion x360 11-inch Notebook PC, HP 11 Notebook PC, HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation, HP ProBook 4xx G5 series, HP ENVY 15, HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31), or for any of the products listed above.

Consumers should immediately visit www.Hp.Com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery safety mode” if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.