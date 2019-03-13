Juanita Barnett Bomar

Name: City & State Juanita Barnett Bomar, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 90
Place of Death: Paris Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:30 A.M. Monday, March 18, 2019
Place of Funeral: Graveside services will be conducted at Olive Branch Cemetery
Minister(s): Bro. Paul Veazey
Place of Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: December 22, 1928 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family members
Both Parents Names: James Ellis Barnett and Opal Townsend Barnett, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Bernard Boyd Bomar, married: 1949; preceded: June 3, 1981
Daughters: City/State Sandra Marie Bomar, Martin, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Bernie Bomar, Paris, Tennessee

Daughter-in-law: Cheryl Bomar, preceded: August 29, 2014
Sisters: City/State Frankie Lewis, Paris, Tennessee

Sue Applegate, Bruceton, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Sonny Barnett, Union City, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Misty Sutton (Casey) McGregor, Martin, Tennessee

Shannon (Christy) Bomar, Paris, Tennessee
Great-grandchildren: James McGregor, Emma McGregor, Hugh Bomar
Other Relatives: She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Personal Information: Mrs. Bomar was a 1947 graduate of Cottage Grove High School. She served 23 years as an LPN with Henry County Medical Center. Juanita was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed her flowers, working in the yard and was widely known for her legendary coconut cakes. Memorials may be made to the: American Kidney Fund, Atten: Daniell Griffin, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852-9813

 