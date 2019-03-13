Juanita Barnett Bomar

Personal Information:

Mrs. Bomar was a 1947 graduate of Cottage Grove High School. She served 23 years as an LPN with Henry County Medical Center. Juanita was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed her flowers, working in the yard and was widely known for her legendary coconut cakes. Memorials may be made to the: American Kidney Fund, Atten: Daniell Griffin, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852-9813