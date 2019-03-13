Juanita Barnett Bomar
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Juanita Barnett Bomar, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|90
|Place of Death:
|Paris Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:30 A.M. Monday, March 18, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside services will be conducted at Olive Branch Cemetery
|Minister(s):
|Bro. Paul Veazey
|Place of Burial:
|Olive Branch Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 22, 1928 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family members
|Both Parents Names:
|James Ellis Barnett and Opal Townsend Barnett, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Bernard Boyd Bomar, married: 1949; preceded: June 3, 1981
|Daughters: City/State
|Sandra Marie Bomar, Martin, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Bernie Bomar, Paris, Tennessee
Daughter-in-law: Cheryl Bomar, preceded: August 29, 2014
|Sisters: City/State
|Frankie Lewis, Paris, Tennessee
Sue Applegate, Bruceton, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Sonny Barnett, Union City, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Misty Sutton (Casey) McGregor, Martin, Tennessee
Shannon (Christy) Bomar, Paris, Tennessee
|Great-grandchildren:
|James McGregor, Emma McGregor, Hugh Bomar
|Other Relatives:
|She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Bomar was a 1947 graduate of Cottage Grove High School. She served 23 years as an LPN with Henry County Medical Center. Juanita was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed her flowers, working in the yard and was widely known for her legendary coconut cakes. Memorials may be made to the: American Kidney Fund, Atten: Daniell Griffin, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852-9813