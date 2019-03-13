McKenzie boys basketball back in state tournament for first time since 1998

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Students and fans gathered this morning at McKenzie high school to send off the boys basketball team to their first Class A state tournament appearance since 1998.

For some of these players and coaches, this is a once in a lifetime experience. But in order to even have this opportunity, some ground work had to be put down.

McKenzie basketball has put together quite a dynasty in District 11 A, winning the last 5 district titles. Add a region title and sub state win to that equation, and that puts this year’s team in Murfreesboro.

The Rebels ride a 13 game win streak into the Murphy Center, and they’ll look to extend that when they open up their championship run tomorrow afternoon against the University School of Johnson City at 4:30.