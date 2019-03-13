Terry Taylor Lackey

Memorial funeral services for Terry Taylor Lackey, 69, will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Thompson Creek Baptist Church located at 10600 Highway 54 in Como, Tennessee with Brother Billy Ross officiating. Interment will follow with a graveside burial at Olive Branch Cemetery Hwy 140 in Cottage Grove, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mr. Lackey, a Cabinet Supervisor at Atlantic Homes in Dresden and Henry for 28 years, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 27, 1949 in Paris, Tennessee at the Nobles Clinic to Edd and Evelyn Taylor Lackey. He enjoyed crappie fishing, gardening and raising flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his companion and soul mate of 28 years Brenda Lackey of McKenzie, three sons Rusty Lackey, Clint (Traci) Lackey and Jacob Lackey all of Paris, a sister Galia (Lee) Greer of Paris, two brothers Pete (Tammy) Lackey and Joey Lackey all of Paris, a granddaughter Jocie Lackey of Paris, two grandsons Austin (Haleigh) Cantrell and Aaron Cantrell of all of McKenzie, and two great grandsons Kennedy and Parker.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.