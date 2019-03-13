Threat for Damaging Winds and Strong Thunderstorms Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, March 13th

Temperatures are, or have been, in the 70s area wide today. It’s the warmest day in West Tennessee since we reached the lower 70s over a month ago in early February. Winds are currently gusting between 20 and 30 mph for most of the area with stronger winds tonight. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all 21 counties in West Tennessee until midnight.

TONIGHT

Thunderstorms will gradually move through West Tennessee tonight, some strong at times, but we’ll continue to see wind speeds increase before it starts raining. A Wind Advisory for gusts over 40 mph is in effect until midnight tonight for all of West Tennessee.

After some stormy weather tonight, we still have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning and afternoon. It’ll be warm and windy again tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest hour-by-hour forecast including a look at the potential for severe weather tomorrow, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

