Very Windy And Warm Today

Weather Update: 9:30 AM CDT, Wednesday March 13 —

A mild morning underway for West Tennessee as temperatures started off in the middle 50s just before sunset. We’re still clouded over completely for the moment. Temps have been slowly climbing into the low 60s so far. Winds will pick up and will be sustained between 15 – 25 mph with gust over 40 mph this afternoon and especially by early evening. Temps will continue to warm whether or not there is cloud cover due to strong advection from the south. However if the sun breaks out we could easily climb into the middle to upper 70s.

Tonight: The main line of storms is expected to form in west-Central Arkansas, then march eastward into West Tennessee mainly after 8 or 9 PM. Right now, the stronger storms will be relying heavily on dynamic support as instability may be in short supply, and dwindling with time. Tom will have to monitor trends as the late afternoon and evening progresses. Either way it will be quite windy outside of thunderstorms. Their ability to enhance those wind gust will be the biggest question mark through tonight.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamell

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell