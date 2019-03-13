Weakley Co. man allegedly videotaped children naked, showed them pornography

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County man is in custody after investigators searched his home Tuesday in Gleason.

Clarence Grantham, 59, is charged with indecent exposure, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say Grantham’s arrest comes after interviews with several juvenile children, who told investigators Grantham videotaped them naked and showed them pornography at his home.

Court documents say the children also told investigators Grantham gave them cigarettes and “something he called ‘weed’ to smoke.”

During the search, investigators say they found several pornographic movies, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug pipes, numerous cell phones, a computer tower, and other drug paraphernalia.

Grantham remains in custody at the Weakley County Jail.