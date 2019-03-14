Infant Elena Grace Crutchfield passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was born to Eric Crutchfield and Brittany Pruett on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Mr. Eric Crutchfield Sr. and one cousin, Caroline Moore.

She is survived by her parents: Eric Crutchfield and Brittany Pruett; one brother: Austin Crutchfield; one sister: Brooke Crutchfield; paternal great-grandparents: William and Brenda Crutchfield; maternal great-grandparents: David and Barbara Hayes; maternal grandmother: Stephanie Whittiemore; three aunts: Emily Watt (Tommy Williams), Erika Rainey (Timmy), Amber Moore (Jeremy); and ten cousins: Emma Rainey, Ryan Vaden, Lilly Waddell, Kyler Hill, Jace Hill, Hunter Hayes, Greyson, Christian, Destiny and Kinsley.