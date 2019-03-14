Kawasaki recall information

Kawasaki is recalling one of their off-road utility vehicles. The Kawasaki Mule Pro MX 700 EPS is being recalled due to fuel leak and fire hazards.

The vehicle’s oil cooler hoses can reportedly separate and the fuel tank cap gasket can crack, allowing fuel to leak.

So far, there have been seven reports of vehicles catching fire and being damaged, though no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these vehicles, stop using it immediately and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair.

You can reach Kawasaki toll free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday at 866-802-9381 or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.