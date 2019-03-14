Strong Winds Continue This Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, March 14th

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of West Tennessee through 7 p.m. this evening with a potential for winds to continue to gust between 35 and 45 mph this afternoon and early evening. We’ve already had multiple reports of wind damage in the area outside of any strong or severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are now long gone and won’t return for a while. Winds will gradually get calmer later tonight with clear skies! Temperatures could start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday morning.

Breezy conditions are expected tomorrow with winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the northwest. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with cooler weather as temperatures will only peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon. We’ve got a nice stretch of dry weather ahead, but it’ll be chilly for the last weekend of Winter. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

