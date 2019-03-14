Tornado Watch Until 12:00 PM

Weather Update: 7:30 AM CDT, Thursday, March 14 —

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee. This will go until Noon today. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes through about Noon for all of West Tennessee. I will be cutting in occasionally through the rest of this morning with forecast updates. If a tornado warning is issued myself and/or Tom will be on air.

